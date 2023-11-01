Kumasi Anglican’s NSMQ female contestant earns $40,000 scholarship

The female representative of Kumasi Anglican Senior High School’s team for this year’s National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ), Graselda Aning Boateng, has been granted a full scholarship by Academic City University College (ACUC) following her performance during the competition.

She will enrol in a four-year BSc in Biomedical Engineering programme, and the offer is in recognition of her commitment to advancing society through multiple community service activities.

The Academic City Presidential Scholarship Award, valued at $40,000, is granted to students in recognition of their exceptional academic achievement coupled with leadership acumen and entrepreneurial spirit.

This scholarship is highly sought after, and is only awarded to the most exemplary and deserving candidates.

The scholarship covers tuition, housing, meals, a laptop computer, a monthly stipend and twice-yearly transportation to the student’s homeland.

Announcing the scholarship package, the Director of Admissions at Academic City, Shannan Akosua Magee, said the university was happy to observe that her extraordinary achievements extended beyond her academic interest.

AUCUC described Graselda’s story as an inspiring one, given that she hailed from a disadvantaged community in the Ashanti Region, and was not only committed to her own academic journey but also aspired to create opportunities for girl child education, offering support and inspiration to young girls in her deprived community.

Ms Magee said the scholarship demonstrated Academic City’s commitment to nurturing young Africans to reach their full potential. Graselda's passion for science and her desire to make a meaningful impact in the field of healthcare perfectly aligns with the university's mission to foster innovation and community service.

“ Graselda epitomises the spirit of resilience, determination and a resolute commitment to improving the lives of her neighbours.

“We are confident that Graselda will certainly achieve amazing milestones within the Biomedical Engineering space and beyond.

“Academic City is excited to be a part of her journey, and we look forward to providing her with the necessary support to empower her to make contributions to society,” the Director of Admissions of the university stated.

Greselda was part of the Kumasi Anglican Senior High School team which reached the quarter-finals of this year’s NSMQ.

They won their contest with 40 points, beating Adventist SHS, Bantama (39) and St. Charles Minor Seminary (16).

Also, Gresalda is inspiring her community by volunteering with groups such as the Red Cross, Planting for Food and Jobs, Girls Scouts, Peer Education and the KASS Robotics Club, among others, and that is inspiring,” Ms Magee said.

Her goal in studying biomedical engineering is to have a deeper comprehension of the human body so that she may develop innovative medical devices to solve crucial health challenges.