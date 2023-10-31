CSOs call for peaceful resolution of Bawku conflict

Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye Oct - 31 - 2023 , 06:17

A coalition of concerned civil societies have added their voice to the call for a peaceful resolution of the Bawku chieftaincy conflict.

The CSOs, Association of the Citizens of Bolgatanga, Nangode, Bongo, Tongo (BONABOTO), the BISSA Development Association (BDA), the United Kassena-Nankana East Association and the BULUK BISA Club called on the Nayiri, the Overlord of Mamprugu and it's youth to cease all actions that have the potential to escalate the conflict.

The National President of BONABOTO, Prof. Samuel Atintono, who made the call at a press conference in Accra last Friday said, the conflict, which has been going on for about three years, had brought unprecedented pressure and untold stress on both private and public sector institutions.

" It is heartbreaking to know that since the renewed chieftaincy clashes in Bawku in 2021, there have been countless reports of killing and maiming of not only Kusasis and Mamprusis but other citizens of Bawku and beyond," he said.

Prof. Atintono added that the continuos violence and killings had slowly turned the once vibrant Bawku into a ghost town.

" Many businessmen and women have abandoned their business and fled for their lives to neighbouring towns.

The economic livelihoods of both Kusasis and Mamprusis, as well as all citizens of Bawku have been destroyed and most of the youth have taken refuge in nearby cities such as Bolga, Navrongo, Sandema and others," he stated.

The associations further called on the youth in Bawku to silence the guns and allow due processes either in the law courts or the eminent committee led by the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to mediate.

They again pledged their unflinching support to end the conflict and further called on the government to deal decisively with troublemakers and if possible, imprison all who cause trouble with respect to the conflict.

They further appealed to the Asantehene Committee to expedite action towards the complete and peaceful resolution of the conflict to ensure sustainable peace in Bawku.

"We have a lot of confidence in the leadership of the revered chief to carry out this complex task to a successful conclusion," Prof. Atintono said.

He further urged the media to be circumspect in their reportage to avoid fanning the conflict while admonishing the National Media Commission to sanction culprits without fear or favour.