Anti-human trafficking champion honoured in the USA

Daily Graphic Nov - 13 - 2023 , 05:00

Patience Ashorkor Quaye, Assistant Commissioner of Police (retd) has been recognised for her role in combatting human trafficking and gender-based violence by the End Violence Against Women International (EVAWI), a non-governmental organisation based in Washington in the United States of America (USA).

In a citation, the NGO said it recognised Mrs Quaye as a resolute Champion of Change in the country.

It said her pivotal role in establishing and leading the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), along with serving in key positions at INTERPOL and the Ghana Police Academy, had cemented her as a trailblazer in West Africa's fight against human trafficking.

Achievements

Mrs Quaye, who joined the police service in 1977, is noted for the prosecution and conviction of Ghana's first trafficking case, setting a precedent in the name of justice for survivors.

Her dedication earned her the Trafficking in Persons Report Hero Award in 2007, and she continued to make lasting contributions to anti-trafficking efforts.

Through her efforts, Mrs Quaye has organised delegations from Ghana to attend EVAWl's international conference for half a decade, where they learn firsthand from top experts, learn from peers around the globe, and share lessons from their own experiences.

Each year, this group is made up of 20-30 law enforcement officers, prosecutors, doctors, anti-human trafficking investigators, INTERPOL officers and government officials.

Empowering Survivors

Today, Mrs Quaye serves as the Chief Executive Director of the Giving Hope Foundation, a Ghanaian NGO, working to prevent human trafficking and empower survivors.

Internationally respected for her leadership and expertise, she trains law enforcement, government officials and task forces around the world.

At the local level, through community outreach programmes and collaborations with NGOs, she works to improve the lives of Women and children.

For her visionary leadership in the pursuit of justice and relentless work towards a brighter future, EVAWI honoured Mrs Quaye as a champion of change and said she was a testament to the difference one dedicated individual could make in the world.