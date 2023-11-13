189 People in Goaso–Hwediem benefit from surgical outreach

Daily Graphic Nov - 13 - 2023 , 05:00

The National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre (NRPSBC) has successfully performed various degrees of surgical procedures on 189 patients in the Goaso and Hwediem communities in the Ahafo Region.

The outreach, which was in collaboration with the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry, began with a screening exercise of more than 264 patients with diverse surgical conditions, and qualified patients were selected and booked for the surgery.

Surgery

Some of the surgery cases were keloid, lipoma, hernia, contracture and haemorrhoids.

The team performed a wide range of reconstructive surgical procedures on patients.

These were burn scar revisions, breast reconstruction after mastectomy, and hand surgeries for congenital deformities or injuries, among others.

The surgical outreach team of the centre, consisting of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, anaesthetists administrative and support staff, undertook this important surgical outreach.

The primary objective of the surgical outreach was to improve the health care and well-being of the people in Goaso and its environs by offering essential surgical interventions.

Workstation

On the initiative of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, the team, led by Dr Elliott Boham, set up a temporary surgical workstation in the Goaso Municipal Hospital, equipped with the necessary surgical equipment and supplies to perform various surgeries effectively.

This surgical outreach also focused on capacity building by providing training and mentorship opportunities for local healthcare professionals in the Goaso Municipal Hospital to improve access to care in the long term.

Goaso

Before the start of the surgeries, the team met with the Medical Superintendent of the Goaso Municipal Hospital for a briefing and a familiarisation tour of the facility.

The programme involved several activities that were carried out for one week, which included pre-operative assessments and screenings, surgical procedures and post-operative care, which would be complemented by follow-up visits.

The initiative yielded positive results by addressing the unmet needs of under-served communities.