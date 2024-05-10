Work in unity! - Otumfuo urges management of GNPC

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor May - 10 - 2024 , 09:22

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged management and the board of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to work in unity for the benefit of the country.

He described the entity as one of the institutions that can harness resources for the accelerated growth of the country, but said it would need people of integrity and valour to run its affairs.

The Otumfuo, therefore, charged the new Chief Executive Officer of the GNPC, Joseph A. Dadzie, to work towards bringing honour to the corporation and the nation at large. The Asantehene was speaking during a courtesy call on him by the governing board of GNPC, led by its chairman, Freddy Blay, at the Manhyia Palace last Wednesday to congratulate him on the celebration of his silver jubilee.

Courtesy call

The Otumfuo said having worked at the corporation, the new CEO might have no difficulties finding his feet to help change the fortunes of the entity, adding that he should not let the board down for reposing confidence in him.

Purpose

Mr Dadzie explained that the visit was to share in the Asantehene’s celebration and also wish him well on the occasion of his 25th anniversary on the golden stool, which coincided with his 74th birthday.

He also assured the Asantehene that the GNPC will ensure the completion of projects being undertaking in the region to facilitate the development of the area.