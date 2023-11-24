Welcome to Takla - The crime-free town of Asogli State

Alberto Mario Noretti Nov - 24 - 2023 , 08:01

Takla is one of the towns in the Asogli State.

The others are Ho, Kpenoe and Akoefe.

The people of Takla are direct descendants of Togbe Klakla from Notsie in present-day Republic of Togo.

Togbe Klakla had three sons, Kakla Akoe, Kakla Lestu, and Kakla Asor; and a daughter, Kala Saa.

The descendants of Letsu founded Kpenoe and Takla.

However, the people of Takla, led by Togbe Atiku, later broke away from Kpenoe to settle at their present location some 800 years ago, according to oral history.

The Paramount Chief of the traditional area is Togbe Ayim Adzokoto II.

Education

As far back as 1908, the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (E.P. Church) was established at Takla and that led to the commencement of formal education in the town, which now has a population of about 5,000.

As a result of early education, Takla can boast of teachers, university lecturers, doctors, lawyers, architects, army officers, high-profile entrepreneurs, nurses and other public servants.

“The church also imparted discipline in us and we still adhere to those values it instilled in us,” Togbe Ayim Adzokoto said.

Despite the dominance of the E.P. Church in Takla, the people still revere the Afeli deity which they have preserved over the centuries.

Togbe Ayim Adzokoto II, Paramount Chief of Takla

Therefore, Afeli and an old church bell are among the striking features of the town.

“Afeli holds us together and ensures stability in Takla,” Togbe Ayim Adzokoto told this reporter during a tour of the town last week Friday.

No crime

Takla is well kept, with well-defined roads, trees at the various public squares and the people, a legacy from the ancestors.

But the greater beauty in Takla is the absence of crime.

“The gods of the land eschew all forms of crime, and for that matter, anyone who comes to Takla with a motive to steal or indulge in other forms of crime will not find his way out of Takla,” Paramount Chief of Takla said.

Asked what happens to the criminals when they are caught, Togbe Ayim Adzokoto said: “No comment.”

Also, irrespective of their social status, all the people of Takla love farming.

The fertile soil guarantees a bountiful harvest of yam, pepper, okro, cassava, garden eggs, maize, rice, plantain and palm fruits.

Sadly, however, the huge harvests are often left on the farms to perish.

This is because the road between Takla and the capital, Ho, which is just a stretch of about five kilometres, is so unmotorable that many vehicles avoid the route.

The friendly people of Takla have allowed other people, including Avenors, Andos and Komkombas to settle in the town as farmers.

Clean

Nonetheless, there is no such thing as a chieftaincy dispute in Takla, a factor contributing to the serenity of the beautiful town.

In their leisure time, the people love their borborbor, zibo and kpalogo dance.

The main homecoming event in Takla is Easter, which is a time to raise money for development projects.

The people of Takla are also known for their self-help spirit, which is evident in a magnificent town hall, and a new four-classroom basic school block, with offices and a toilet; which were built in 2020.

Togbe Ayim Adzokoto said next year’s Easter will be celebrated as another fundraising occasion in aid of a computer laboratory and a four-unit town-bedroom teachers’ bungalow in Takla.

“This is because we want to retain all our teachers and save them the inconvenience of commuting between Ho and Takla on the bad road daily,” Togbe Ayim Adzokoto said.

Further, there is no conflict whatsoever between Christians and traditionalists, as they live in harmony.

“With the prevailing peace and the absence of crime in Takla, what we need most is the fixing of the road between us and Ho, which is just in the vicinity, to enable us to travel to the Ho Central Market to sell out farm produce,” the chief said.

Meanwhile, an old dugout in Takla, which is meant to provide water on farms, has been invaded by crocodiles.

However, traditional authorities see the phenomenon as a good omen for tourism development.