UG Institute develops machine to convert plastics to fuel

Donald Ato Dapatem Jan - 12 - 2024 , 05:04

The Institute of Applied Science and Technology (IAST) of the University of Ghana (UG), with support from the French government, has developed a plant that converts plastic waste into high-value fuels and chemicals for households, outboard motors and small running engines.

Tested at the university, the pyrolysis plant which will be installed at Osu is aimed at addressing the increasing menace of plastic waste on land and sea and generate sustainable job for the youth in the area.

The project is the first to be piloted in Ghana.

Through the use of pyrolysis, plastic waste will be put into a metal container (cylinder), tightly closed and heated up.

Pipes connected to the cylinder collect and condense gases which are separated into fuel: diesel, petrol and LPG gases.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic after the launch behind the Christiansburg Castle, Osu, the Director of the IAST and Principal Investigator of the Valoplastique Project, Prof. David Dodoo-Arhin, said the pyrolysis plant had been built and would be moved to Osu immediately the site was ready.

The site is expected to be ready in three weeks and pave the way for the plant to be installed in the fourth week.

He said the institute had tested the plant and put the fuel in some of the cars and machines which had proved to be very successful.

Partners

Other partners for the community impact initiative include the Member of Parliament (MP) for Korle-Klottey, Dr Zanetor Rawlings; the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and the Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly.

It is locally known as the “Valorisation of waste plastics for fuel production (Valoplastiques).

Community gathering

Addressing community gathering during the launch of the project, Prof. Dodoo-Arhin said the project would lead to technology transfer and skill development training among the youth.

That, he explained, was aimed at developing vocational training and entrepreneurship opportunities for the unemployed youth through the implementation of a pilot scheme focused on recycling plastic waste using pyrolysis for fuel production.

“By doing so, the project aims to make a significant contribution to the development of Ghana's green plastics circular economy, reduce the menace of single used plastic waste and marine plastics litter,” he added.

Prof. Dodoo-Arhin stated that the project was a significant step towards sustainable development, providing valuable insights into the potential of waste plastic valorisation in fostering economic growth and environmental conservation.

“This pilot community impact hands-on training project is particularly noteworthy as it will take place here at the fishing community of Osu in the Korle-Klottey Municipality.

He indicated that finding sustainable solutions to this menace within the circular economy framework, of University-Industry-Government-Public-Environment interactions within a knowledge economy was very crucial.

MP

The MP for Korle-Klottey expressed delight at the selection of the area for the project and urged the youth, who would be selected to participate in the project to endeavour to work hard and diligently, and with zeal.

Dr Rawlings explained that the whole country was looking up to those undertaking the pilot project because the success of their work would enable the project to be replicated across the country.

The Head of Cooperation of the French Embassy, Julien Lucas, commended the collaboration between the two countries and their universities that had culminated in the project.

He was of the view that the project would be successful and help clean the environment and create sustainable jobs for the youth of the area.