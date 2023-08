Two killed in Nsawam Adoagyiri shooting incident

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Aug - 30 - 2023 , 19:21

Two lives were lost on Tuesday following a renewed chieftaincy dispute at Nsawam Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region.

The two unidentified persons were reportedly part of four people who sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

It happened during a street procession at Nsawam by a group said to be aligned to one of the factions.