Management of health facilities urged to embrace technology

Diana Mensah Mar - 23 - 2024 , 07:02

It is essential for health facilities to embrace and leverage technology to enhance healthcare delivery and patients’ experience, the Operations Director of Nyaho Medical Centre, Nana Pokua Appafram, has said.

She said innovative digital solutions were revolutionising how to deliver care by making it more accessible, efficient and patient-centric.

Ms Appafram was speaking at an annual partner recognition event to celebrate the centre’s past leaders, welcome new leaders, recognise its partners and celebrate remarkable achievements, while highlighting its plans.

Citations and plaques were presented to the top five insurance and corporate partners of the centre, along with the governing council of the Nyaho Dove Foundation.

The beneficiaries included the immediate past Chairman, Dr Sodzi Sodzi-Tettey.

The corporate clients included Ghana Gas, Newmont, West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCO) and the Petroleum Commission.

Commitment

As part of their commitment, she said the centre had launched an EMR on a serenity platform (a partner organisation) for outpatient services to be accessed in any of their network primary care centres across the country.

Ms Appafram said they were also fostering a culture of trust, empathy, learning, collaboration and continuous improvement through patient and staff safety strategic themes.

“Our people are our greatest asset, and by nurturing a positive and supportive work environment, we empower them to deliver the highest quality care.”

Consequently, she said they were poised to build a digitally native workforce that would be comfortable and proficient with technology to deliver high-quality care and services.

“By building a digitally native workforce, we are laying the foundation for a future where technology would enhance every aspect of our operations and enable us to deliver the highest quality care to all those we serve,” Ms Appafram added.

Transformation

The Executive Chairman of Nyaho Healthcare Limited, Dr Elikem Tamakloe, said the organisation had evolved from a single entity into three distinct strategic business units namely; healthcare services, corporate and property services.

"This transition marks a pivotal moment in our journey. By establishing these business units, we empower ourselves to leverage the strengths of each unit, allowing us to better cater to the unique needs of various client segments, stakeholders and partners,” he said.

Dr Tamakloe also said the Nyaho Dove Foundation was established to transform healthcare standards in the country and Africa, focusing on bridging the gap between accessible high-quality healthcare and underserved communities.

The acting Managing Director of Healthcare Services of the centre, Dr Victoria Lokko, said they were expanding their services to other areas, including Tema and Takoradi.