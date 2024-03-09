Installation of 450,000 smart electricity meters underway in Accra West

Emmanuel Bonney Mar - 09 - 2024 , 07:00

The Accra West Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana Ltd (ECG) has begun an exercise to replace more than 450,000 meters in its operational areas.

Under the project, the company plans to replace postpaid, non-smart prepaid and faulty meters in the region with MMS-compliant smart prepaid meters over the next five months.

The company said the meter replacement exercise formed part of the its loss reduction programme (LRP), an initiative to facilitate the installation of smart meters to improve energy accounting.

In an interaction with the media last Thursday, the General Manager of the Accra West Region of ECG, Emmanuel Akinie, said the programme will also ensure the availability of meters to meet service connection requests and reduce system losses.

Assurance

Mr Akinie assured customers of the convenience the smart prepaid meters offers, saying “with the smart prepaid meters, a customer can buy credit unto their meters from the comfort of their

homes or anywhere they are, by downloading the ECG Power app, or using the short code *226#”.

He said officers undertaking the replacement exercise were supposed to identify themselves with official letters from ECG authorising their activity.

Mr Akine said outstanding balances on the old meter would be accounted for and transferred to the smart prepaid meters.

Free

The General Manager further said that the meter replacement exercise was free, and, therefore, advised customers against any payments.

The districts under the Accra West region of ECG are Ablekuma, Achimota, Amasaman, Bortianor, Dansoman, Kaneshie, Korlebu and Nsawam.