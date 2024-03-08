GHASBO donates to flood victims in V/R

Daily Graphic Mar - 08 - 2024 , 07:20

Flood victims in five districts ravaged by recent floods in the Volta Region have received essential food items and learning materials from the Ghana Association of Sports Betting Operators (GHASBO).

The beneficiaries are from at Tokpo in the Shai Osudoku District, Azizanya in Ada District, Mepe in the North Tongu District, Bakpa in the Central Tongu District and Anyako in the Keta Municipality.

Relief packages

The relief packages distributed included rice, cooking oil, canned foods and bottled water.

GHASBO also provided learning materials including textbooks, stationery, and other educational resources to the.

Addressing the event, the President of GHASBO, Dr Kobby Boateng, expressed deep concern for the plight of the flood victims and emphasised the association's commitment towards providing aid during these challenging times.

"As members of the Ghanaian community, it is our responsibility to stand by our fellow citizens in times of need.We recognise the importance of lending a helping hand and offering support to those who have been impacted by this natural disaster,"he stated.

By supporting education, he said the association aims to mitigate the long-term impact of the disaster on the academic development of children and youth in the affected areas.

The residents expressed profound gratitude for the timely intervention of GHASBO, highlighting the significance of community support in times of crisis.

"We are immensely grateful to GHASBO for their generosity and kindness," remarked Ami Mensah, a resident of a flood-affected area.