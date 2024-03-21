Ghana marks International Day of Forests

Ghana joins the international community to mark this year’s International Day of Forests (IDF), with the Forestry Commission underscoring the need for investment in innovative technologies to promote forest preservation and conservation.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission, John Allotery, who made the call, stressed that this year’s IDF celebration was a wake-up call that the country could only make strides in sustainable forest management by prioritising investment in research, technology and sustainable practices.

The IDF is observed annually on March 21 as a global platform for raising awareness of the importance of forests and trees in sustaining life on Earth.

Established by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 2012, the day is meant to raise awareness of the importance of forests and trees for people, wildlife and the planet.

Ahead of the day, Mr Allotey described the theme - “Forest and Innovation”, as apt stressing that it had given credence to the need to leverage modern technologies to improve monitoring activities in forest landscapes and also address the triggers of deforestation.

“Innovation in forest management encompasses a wide range of practices and technologies from advanced monitoring systems and remote sensing technologies to sustainable forestry techniques and eco-friendly materials.

These innovations enable us to better understand forest ecosystems, monitor changes over time and implement strategies for conservation and restoration,” he said.

Interventions

Mr Allotey said it was in recognition of the crucial role technology played in forest management that the Forestry Commission had in recent years employed drones and satellite imagery for mapping, forest inventories, monitoring forest health and condition and combating illegal logging.

He added that the commission had also employed other innovative approaches for sustainable forest management.

“These initiatives, including the Modified Taungya System (MTS); community-based forest management initiatives such as the Community Resource Management Area Scheme (CREMA); private partnerships; enrichment planting; the protection of Globally Significant Biodiversity Areas (GSBAs) and the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) Project have contributed to ensuring the sustainable management of forests,” he added.

Mr Allottey said the commission was focused on the vision to leave future generation and their communities with “richer, better, more valuable forestry and wildlife endowments than we inherited.”

He called on all stakeholders to support the Forestry Commission to protect forest reserves in particular because forests were essential for biodiversity conservation, climate regulation, water conservation, food security and the enhancement of people’s livelihoods worldwide.

The Forestry Commission CEO stressed that the commission would do everything within its mandate to tackle the threats to forest conservation such as illegal logging, illegal mining and bushfires.

“In the face of these challenges, innovation emerges as a powerful tool for promoting the sustainable utilisation and conservation of forests,” he said, with an assurance that the commission would fight the triggers of forest degradation.

Activities

Touching on activities to mark the IDF, he said the Ministry of Lands & Natural Resources, in collaboration with the Forestry Commission and their stakeholders would observe the day with awareness creation and sensitisation to forest and wildlife conservation in basic schools nationwide.

Again, he said there would be a quiz competition among Lamashegu Block “A“Primary, Sakasaka Basic School, Savannah International School and Tamale International School at Tamale in the Northern Region.

Mr Allotey also said there would be a commemorative tree planting exercise, debate competition between Tamale and Ghana National Senior High Schools, exhibitions and press tour of the commission’s nurseries and planted sites as part of preparations towards the 2024 Edition of Green Ghana Day.