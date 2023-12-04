Gaming Commission supports dams spillage flood victims

Diana Mensah Dec - 04 - 2023 , 06:36

The Gaming Commission of Ghana has presented relief items worth GH¢ 40,000 to the North Tongu District Assembly to alleviate suffering and provide hope for those displaced by the Akosombo and Kpong dams spillage.

The items included 100 bags of rice, two bale of Mosquito Nets, 20 packs of Drinks, 10 Boxes of Biscuits, seven boxes of soap, 100 pairs of slippers and 10 pieces of Solar Panels to be distributed to the victims many of whom are still displaced.

Victims

The month-old flood, which commenced on September 15, 2023, by the Volta River Authority (VRA), occasioned by the overflow of water from the two dams, has submerged several homes and farmlands, displacing over 35,000 people.

Tour

The delegation from the Commission, led by the Director of Finance and Administration, Sena Dake, visited some of the devastated areas at Mepe and a visit to the Chief of Mepe.

Presently, the majority of the displaced people are housed in classroom facilities within the Mepe area that have been spared of the flood waters.

A number of schools have also been submerged, leaving nearly 10,000 children out of school.

At the St Kizito Catholic Senior Technical School at Mepe, about 1,500 of the displaced people are being housed.

At the Chief Palace of Mepe, the Amankralo of Mepe Traditional Area ,Togbe Korsi Nego IV, in giving details on the extent of the devastation of the community, said over 1200 homes were submerged, leaving houses collapsed and all farms flooded.

He informed the delegation that the community’s water bodies were contaminated because the floods took over public toilets, cemeteries and refuse dumps, making the water unsafe for consumption.

He thanked all groups who came to their aid, he, however, expressed worry about the rains in the upcoming months.

Social Responsibility

Presenting the items to the North Tongu District Assembly for onward distribution to the victims, the Director of Finance and Administration of the Gaming Commission of Ghana, Sena Dake, said the urgency of the situation had required them to come together to support those who were affected by the spillage.

As a company that operates in the area, she said the commission was socially responsible to reach out and provide humanitarian assistance to the affected communities saying, “we want to put smiles on the faces of the victims and support them to bounce back stronger.”

She, therefore, expressed the hope that the other communities would quickly get back to normalcy and the children could also go to school.

Mrs Dake extended her sympathies to the families who had been impacted by the floods and expressed the hope that the donation would help support, as well as bring comfort and relief to the affected families.