Foundation holds free health screening for Apremso people

OSEI Kusi Foundation (OKF), a non-profit organisation with interest in youth development, has organised a free health screening exercise for the people of Apremso, a farming community in the Eastern Region.
The outreach exercise was organised with support from the West Africa Aids Foundation (WAAF), a healthcare organisation, and Busy Bite Dental Care as a valuable assistance to the largely deprived community.
The people were screened for all sorts of diseases, including typhoid, yellow fever, diabetes, hepatitis, malaria and dental conditions.
OKF subsequently donated assorted items worth GH¢6,000 to the people.
The items included secondhand clothing, bags, stationery, drugs, confectionery and some farming inputs.
Gesture
Briefing Daily Graphic on the outreach programme, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of OKF, Mr Osei Kusi, said the initiative was aimed at attending to some of the basic needs of the people.
"All we are trying to do is to put a smile on their faces. There are people who may have died from some ailments which they were not aware of but this intervention will support them to know their health condition,” he said.
“We also brought them spiritual message about committing themselves to God and living good lives,” he added.
He acknowledged that while the outreach exercise would not solve all their problems, it would address some of their immediate needs.
“We as an organisation believe that the government alone cannot do it all, so we urge other entities to take a similar step to make our country a beautiful place to live for the poor,” he stated.
Advice
A counsellor with WAAF, Mr Gideon Adjaka, advised the people to make their health a priority and urged them to practise family planning to enable them to take good care of their children so they could contain their needs.
“It is very important to practise personal hygiene, drink a lot of water to avoid certain diseases, eat a lot of fruits, do a lot of exercises and avoid too much alcohol because it affects your liver and kidney,” he said.
Gratitude
The Chief of Apremso, Nana Ntow Kwabena II, expressed his gratitude for the help they had received from the foundation.
“The entire community appreciates your gesture.
This is the first time anybody has been here to do such a thing for us,” he said.
He, however, appealed to the government and other organisations to establish a basic school in the community since school children had to walk a long distance to access a school at a neighbouring community.
“It is a very disturbing situation over here. Anytime the weather is rough, the schoolchildren either get to school very late or do not go to school at all, and that is not helpful for their future,” he said.
He further appealed to government and philanthropists to help provide the people with potable drinking water and to put the access road in the area in a better shape.