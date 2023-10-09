Be patient, NSS will pay your arrears – National Service personnel told
The National Service Scheme (NSS) has given the assurance the September 2023 allowances for service personnel have been released to the secretariat and was being processed for payment as soon as possible.
In addition to that, the arrears following the recent upward adjustments was also being processed and will be paid soon after payment of the September allowances.
The NSS gave the assurance in a press statement signed and issued on Sunday [Oct 8, 2023] by the Executive Director, Ossei Assibey Antwi.
This follows concerns expressed by the personnel about the delay in the payment of the September allowances arrears from January to June 2023.
Attached below is a copy of the NSS press statement:
UPDATE ON NATIONAL SERVICE PERSONNEL ALLOWANCES
1. Management of the National Service Scheme has taken notice of concerns expressed by national service personnel regarding their unpaid allowances for September and arrears covering January to June, 2023 from the recent upward adjustments of their monthly allowances.
2. Management wishes to assure service personnel that allowances for September, 2023 have been released to the Scheme and are being processed for payment as soon as possible.
3. Management further wishes to assure service personnel that allowances for October and the arrears are all being processed and will be paid soon after payment of the September allowances.
4. All service personnel are therefore encouraged to exercise restraint as the normal financial processes are being adhered to for all their well-deserved allowances to be paid.
5. Management commends the patience of all service personnel in the face of the challenges they have experienced serving their country.
6. Management wishes all national service personnel well as they complete their one-year mandatory national service to the state at the end of October, 2023.