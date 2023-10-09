Be patient, NSS will pay your arrears – National Service personnel told

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Oct - 09 - 2023 , 10:03

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has given the assurance the September 2023 allowances for service personnel have been released to the secretariat and was being processed for payment as soon as possible.

In addition to that, the arrears following the recent upward adjustments was also being processed and will be paid soon after payment of the September allowances.

The NSS gave the assurance in a press statement signed and issued on Sunday [Oct 8, 2023] by the Executive Director, Ossei Assibey Antwi.

This follows concerns expressed by the personnel about the delay in the payment of the September allowances arrears from January to June 2023.

Attached below is a copy of the NSS press statement: