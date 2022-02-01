GCB Bank supports Appiatse victims with GH¢100,000

GCB Bank PLC has supported victims of the Appiatse explosion with a GH¢100,000 donation.
The bank in a statement said it will work with the necessary state institutions and the Ghana Association of Bankers to provide a collective support to the town.
"We join hands with the people of Ghana, in the spirit of solidarity and patriotism, in commiserating with the good people of Appiatse. GCB Bank has made available an amount of GH¢100,000 to assist in bringing some comfort to the people of this great town," the Managing Director of GCB, Mr Kofi Adomakoh said.
He added, "Nothing can compensate for the loss of lives, but this gesture will help to mend what is broken, contribute to a smooth recovery and ensure the lives and livelihoods of the people of Appiatse are restored. We are ready to support in anyway we can."
Background
On Thursday January 20, 2022, an explosion occurred along the Tarkwa-Bogoso-Ayamfuri road after a truck transporting mining explosives was involved in a crash.
The explosion killed 14 persons and injured 179 and displaced hundreds at Appiatse.