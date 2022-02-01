Digitalisation of operations save nation GHS112 million- NSS Boss

The Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Osei Assibey Antwi has disclosed that the digitalisation of its operations has saved the country a least GHS 112 million.
According to him, the infusion of digital technology in the Scheme's operation enabled blocking of payments to undeserving persons.
“Without this use of technology, we would have paid Ghs94m, and if they had gone to the private sector, Ghs112m. All of that money would have gone down the drain to ‘ghosts’. Digitalization of our operations, started by my predecessor and continued since I came into office, has indeed saved Ghana a lot of money,” Mr Assibey Antwi said this when the vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia paid an unannounced visit to the NSS office on Tuesday.
In addition, he said the entire NSS process has become easy and more user-friendly due to digitalisation.
“The process has made it possible to introduce new modules based on the specializations of the students, such as building technology, agriculture and accounting, and the fostering of relationships with relevant institutions", he stated.
Mr Assibey also hints that the Scheme in its bid to make proper use of talents of personnel to help both the government and private sector, is "holding discussions with the Ghana Revenue Authority to partner us to provide basic book keeping services to both sectors”.
Bawumia's commendation
Commending the leadership of the Scheme for their “out of the box thinking”, Vice President Bawumia was happy that the fruits of digitalisation, designed to formalise the economy and fight corruption, is beginning to yield results.
He added digitalization will help save more money when it come to the payment of compensations to workers.
“The use of technology in just one institution has saved us Ghs112m. Imagine how much would be saved if 10 institutions, or the entire public sector, infused digitalization in their operations, especially in the verification of workers before the payment of compensation”.
“I am hearing exciting things about your operations. Keep it up. You are doing a good job”, the vice president stated.