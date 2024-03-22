Next article: Executive, Parliament impasse: Test of Ghana’s democracy - Experts call for consensus

Fire officers trained on latest diagnostic machine

Jemima Okang Addae Mar - 22 - 2024 , 11:59

Fire officers from the Maintenance Departments of the Headquarters, Greater Accra and Tema Regions, have received training on the latest On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) II machine at the Ghana National Fire Service National Headquarters in Accra.

The OBD is a system that monitors a car's computer system and reports diagnostic trouble codes. The OBD-II code reader can read diagnostic trouble codes (DTC) that the system stores when something goes wrong.

The training, which targeted about 11 fire officers, was intended to equip the participants with the advanced diagnostic skills to detect faults in Service appliances promptly.

This will ensure that vehicle issues are swiftly addressed to help maintain peak performance for emergency response purposes.

The Director of Technical Services, Deputy Chief Fire Officer (DCFO) Frances Rockson, highlighted the importance of the diagnostic tool in enhancing the maintenance department's operations.

The acquisition, she explained, marks a significant advancement in optimising vehicle maintenance, reducing downtime, and conserving resources.

Future plans, she said, would include acquiring additional diagnostic tools for all regions, leading to substantial cost savings by minimising the need for expensive vehicle repairs.

DCFO Rockson charged the individuals who would be handling the diagnostic tools to do so responsibly in order to maximise its longevity and efficiency.

For her, the Director of Logistics, DCFO Heroine Sekyere Boakye, expressed her gratitude to the trainers for their valuable insights and encouraged participants to apply the training diligently for precise vehicle diagnostics and repairs.