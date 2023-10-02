Fiaprehene enstools chief, queenmother of Kantro

Kester Aburam Karankye Oct - 02 - 2023 , 05:52

The Fiaprehene, Obrempong Professor Kyem Amponsah II, has enstooled Nana Addae Oduro Basakese and Nana Akosua Konama Dampon as chief and queenmother of Kantro, a farming community in the Fiapre traditional area in the Sunyani West municipality in the Bono Region.

Nana Basakese and Nana Dampon will oversee the three different communities within the Kantro area.

They are Kantro No. 1, Kantro No. 2 and Kantro No. 3, which are all different farming communities under the Fiapre Stool Lands, under the stool title Wrenpemhene and Wrenpemhemaa of the Fiapre Kyem Amponsah Stool.

At a ceremony last week to introduce the newly installed chief and queenmother to the people, Obrempong Prof. Amponsah, also known in private life as Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, commended them and urged them to work hard to develop the Kantro communities.

He further advised them to work together to protect the land for the Kyem Amponsah Stool.

Obrempong Amponsah, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of the Ghana Communication Technology University, entreated them to be humble and work hard as servants for the people to ensure growth and development within the three Kantro communities.

“It is an established fact that all farmers at Kantro now go by their daily activities in the name of Fiapre being the custodian of the Kantro lands and you must ensure that this is maintained,” he said.

Obrempong Amponsah said the people of Fiapre would support the newly installed rulers to make their reign successful.

The Fiaprehene also assured his people that he would continue to work with all the members of the traditional council to advance the development of the area and also protect its lands for the benefit of the various communities.

“We will ensure peace and security of our people as we have done over generations so that we would keep developing because only in peaceful times can we achieve meaningful development,” Obrempong Amponsah said.