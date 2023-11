Fatal accident at Cenrtal University junction (VIDEO)

graphic.com.gh Nov - 18 - 2023 , 10:35

A vehicle plying the Keta-Accra road which was involved in an accident at Dawhenya on Friday afternoon resulted in the death of several passengers.

According to an eyewitness, the two front tyres of the vehicle with the registration number GR 6211-22 busted upon reaching the Central University area leading to the accident.

Attached below is a video from the accident scene