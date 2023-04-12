Easter marked with church services

Daily Graphic Apr - 12 - 2023 , 08:41

Churches across the nation, last weekend, held church services to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which is popularly known as Easter.

Our reporters from the regions filed some reports from the services held to mark the occasion.

From Ho-Kpodzi in the Volta Region, Alberto Mario Noretti reports that in the sermon at last Sunday’s church service, the Moderator of the General

Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG), Rt Rev. Dr Lt Col.

Bliss Divine Agbeko (retd), noted that worldly desires were now penetrating the church, instead of the church going into the world to make positive changes with the message of Christ.

He said by rising from the tomb, Jesus had liberated all Christians with a new strength, and they must also rise with Him in faith.

“So, focus your minds on heavenly treasures and not worldly things,” Rev. Dr Agbeko told the congregation.

The Moderator said even in difficult times, Christians had nothing to fear, for Christ remained their shield in all circumstances.

The special guest at the service which was on the theme “Christ is Risen Indeed”, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Divine Bosson, entreated Christians to show interest in politics and lead a vigorous crusade of honesty among the citizenry.

He explained that if Christians showed interest in politics, that would also prevent non-believers in Christ and crooks from taking charge of the affairs of the nation.

The MCE said it was important that politicians held the welfare of the country at heart, without any acrimony towards their perceived political opponents, adding that a larger presence of Christians in politics would promote greater unity among policy makers for the smooth progress of the nation.

He maintained that the good news of Christ could also be spread through exemplary political conduct, for which reason Christians must not shy away from politics.

“There is no point in looking on unconcerned in difficult times, without making contributions to address national problems with our Christian virtues,” Mr Bosson added.

Upper East Region

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey reports from Bolgatanga that some churches held conventions and climaxed it with church services last Sunday as part of the Easter celebration.

The churches were filled to capacity, during which members of the congregation prayed, thanked and danced to celebrate Jesus Christ's victory over death.

At the St Cyprian's Anglican Church, members of the church, who were mostly clad in white, prayed for the leadership of the church and also for the nation to come out of the current economic challenges.

Delivering the sermon on the theme "Rise to Jesus Christ to newness of life", the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr Camillus Ababagre, said the resurrection of Jesus Christ was not a myth or a story and that if He had not risen, members of the church would not have been able to call themselves Christians.

He said "if we want to be true Christians, we must rise up to a new life and put away the old life that is not pleasing God", adding: "We cannot celebrate the moment of the resurrection of Jesus Christ by still living our old lives".

Western Region

From Sekondi in the Western Region, George Folley reports that clad mostly in white apparel to signify the victory over death by Jesus Christ, worshippers at the Hosanna Methodist Church at Kwei-Kuma sang and danced to the glory of God.

In a sermon, the Superintendent Minister in-charge of the church, Rev. Evelyn Oppong Konadu, said the resurrection of Christ was a manifestation of God's love for mankind.

She, therefore, urged Ghanaians to use the Easter period for reconciliation, show love to one another and support the needy in society.

"The resurrection of Jesus teaches us that we should be deep in Christ. Allow him to teach and direct you and do His bidding, walk his walk, allow His spirit to influence your mind and listen to Him," she told the congregation.

She urged Christians to let the resurrection of Jesus Christ serve as a bond of unity and love for one another.

Ashanti Region

At the St Martin De Porres Catholic Church at Atonsu in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, Emmanuel Baah reports that the Easter Sunday mass attracted a large congregation, who were mostly in white attire.

Unlike the usual Sundays, which are characterised by prayers, the mass marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ turned out to be a little different, as singing and dancing dominated the service.

The Parish Priest, Rev. Fr Jude Anim, who delivered the sermon, told believers to always bear in mind that “Jesus Christ is the future”.

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

Referring to Jeremiah 29:11 in the Bible, he noted that the future of believers was only guaranteed with God’s guidance and protection.

Rev. Fr Anim said many were the plans in a person’s heart, but it was the Lord’s purpose that prevailed.

Forgiveness

He entreated Christians to use the occasion to forgive those who had faulted them, adding that Jesus Christ died for their iniquities.

Rev. Anim said forgiveness could be a struggle for most people, but the Bible encouraged all to forgive, and that studies also showed that practicing forgiveness improved one’s mental and physical health.

The news team also visited the Antoa Anglican Church, at Antoa in the Kwabre East District of the Region, where congregants had converged to observe the Easter Sunday.

Also in attendance were the Chairman of the Narcotics Control Commission, J.K. Mensah, and the Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, who assured the congregation of the government’s resolve to ensure adequate security during and after the Easter festivities.