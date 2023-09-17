Accra: CMB dawn fire destroys about 350 wooden structures

It took four pumps from Accra City, Circle, Ministries Fire Stations and Ghana National Fire Service headquarters substation to subdue Sunday dawn’s blaze which razed down 350 wooden structures at the CMB area in Accra.

The destroyed shops were being used for both commercial and domestic purposes and their contents including ovens, LPG cylinders, deep freezers, bags of flour and beans were all destroyed.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) explained that the distress fire call was received at 05:04 am GMT and the first fire engine from Accra City Fire Station got to the fire scene at 05:06 am to bring the situation under control at 06:40 am.

The rapid spreading fire was finally knocked out by the gallant Firefighters at 0740 hours without recording any casualty.

The cause of this dawn’s fire remains under investigation.

The firefighters were able to help salvage adjoining wooden structures, storey buildings, and the quality control office of COCOBOD from the fire ruins.