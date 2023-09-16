University of Education, Winneba students mark International Coastal Clean-up Day

Osarfo Samuel Kantanka Sep - 16 - 2023 , 20:53

Final-year students from the School of Communication and Media Studies at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) came together today to commemorate International Coastal Clean-up Day.

Led by lecturer Miss Belinda Osei-Mensah, the students undertook a clean-up initiative at the Sir Charles Beach in Winneba as part of their final year projects.

The primary objective of the exercise was to ensure the cleanliness of Sir Charles Beach, a popular relaxation spot for locals and visitors alike, by removing plastic waste.

Aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals, the event carried the theme: "Ensuring A Cleaner Sir Charles Beach; A Drive to Achieve a Sustainable Environment".

The beach cleaning operation commenced at 9 a.m. and concluded at 12 p.m., garnering substantial support from Zoomlion Ghana, who provided essential cleaning equipment to assist the students in achieving their objectives.

Miss Belinda Osei-Mensah expressed her satisfaction at the successful execution of the exercise, highlighting the meticulous planning that preceded the event, beginning in the classroom.

She voiced optimism that this inaugural effort would pave the way for the continuation and expansion of similar projects in the future, ultimately benefiting the community.

"I'm just grateful and happy for this exercise. I know it will go a long way to tidy up the beach where we all come for relaxation. As part of today’s International Coastal Day celebration, our clean-up exercise duly fits the day and it's a great moment to be part of the entire process," she remarked.

"We are cleaning here and ensuring that Sir Charles Beach becomes that beach worth recommending,” she added.

The genesis of this initiative can be traced back to the students' coursework for the semester, where they engaged with the subject of 'Strategic Communications and Development' within the Strategic Communications Department. They were tasked with identifying a community issue, devising viable solutions, and implementing them.

This clean-up exercise marks the culmination of their efforts, following the identification of the problem and the formulation of solutions by the students. It stands as a testament to their commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement.