Assin Fosu SDA dedicates church building: Celebrates 70th anniversary

A new church auditorium of the Assin Fosu Central Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church has been dedicated at a grand service.
The dedication service, which was celebrated along with the annual thanksgiving service, coincided with the 70th anniversary celebration of the church in the Central Region.
The new building, said to have cost at least GH¢600,000, comes with washroom facilities, a manse for the pastors, offices, among others.
The dedication was done by the President of the SDA Church Mid-South Ghana Conference, Pastor Isaac Amoah Saah.
Pastor Saah stressed the essence of the dedication of the church building, saying there were 100 churches in his jurisdiction which needed to be dedicated but the members were not making any effort.
He, therefore, urged members to follow the steps of the Fosu Central SDA Church.
History
Assin Fosu Central SDA Church in the Fosu municipality was established in 1951 by one Evangelist Peter Agyekum, who hailed from Akim Ayirebi in the Eastern Region.
Through his evangelistic campaign, he converted some members of the community with whom he started the Fosu SDA Church, but it was not until 1983 that they had their first pastor Samuel Kumah, whose regime started the construction of the Fosu Central SDA Church.
The church has since established a school from the kindergarten to the junior high school level, while establishing 20 other branches of the church at Dompim, Adiembra, Nyankomasi, Bantama and Juaso, among others.
In a sermon, a former President of the Mid-South Ghana Conference of the SDA Church, Pastor John Yaw Dadzie, said no one could challenge the will of God.
He, therefore, urged the members to support God’s work when the opportunity came their way.
This is the second SDA church in the Mid-South Ghana Conference to be dedicated, coming after the Pedu SDA Church in Cape Coast.