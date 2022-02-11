Atomic Energy to promote innovation, entrepreneurship

The Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) is to establish a Centre for Innovation and Business Incubation (CIBI) to promote innovation and entrepreneurship to generate income to support the research and development activities of the commission.
Apart from creating jobs for the youth, the CIBI is expected to leverage the resources of the various institutes of GAEC to provide a platform for incubating business ideas in the commission’s areas of competitive advantage.Follow @Graphicgh
The Director-General of GAEC, Professor Samuel Boakye Dampare, said this during his investiture and swearing-in ceremony in Accra.
He was sworn into office together with his deputy, Prof Dickson Adomako, to take charge of the day-to-day administration of the commission, the first time such an event was held.
Both the Director-General and his deputy attended Ofori Panin Senior High School.
Prof. Dampare took over from Professor Benjamin Jabez Botwe Nyarko, who retired on January 31, 2022.
The event attracted the clergy, stakeholders in science and technology, and representation from the various units of the GAEC.
For their investiture, they were both decorated with kente saches, while Prof Dampare was handed a symbolic key as the key of office.
Corporate plan
Prof. Dampare said the setting up of the CIBI was part of initiatives geared towards the implementation of a four-year corporate strategic plan of the commission from 2022 to 2026 to re-position the GAEC as a world-class scientific research institution.
He said his vision was to have the GAEC to become a globally recognised, nationally relevant, results-focused and entrepreneurial scientific research organisation in the field of nuclear and allied sciences and applications.
The overall objectives of the commission, he intimated, would be achieved through strategies such as promoting inter-disciplinary and multi-disciplinary approaches to research and development, and to encourage the formation of research teams across institutes of GAEC to solve pertinent national socio-economic problems.
“We will also promote the transfer of technology to the private or government sectors or industry players for business process enhancements”, he indicated.
To support the government agenda for industrial development, the commission, Prof. Dampare said, would establish a research and innovation fund to support scientists in their quest to develop relevant technologies for the nation, Prof Dampare said.
He further indicated that the commission would develop the human resource through education and training to equip and empower all staff categories with relevant skills, knowledge and abilities suitable for their various roles at GAEC.
“GAEC will explore all avenues and take the lead step within the sub-region by establishing a comprehensive medical imaging centre to drive research-based healthcare delivery”, he said.
This, he said, would advance research performance in radiation medicine and cancer care, and also serve as a national cancer registry, collecting quality data to shape the cancer policy.