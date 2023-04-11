70 Military emergency medical technicians graduate

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Apr - 11 - 2023 , 09:13

The Ghana Armed Forces Medical Services and the National Ambulance Service have graduated 70 military emergency medical technicians (MEMTs) after a one-year training in emergency procedures.

The third batch of the new MEMTs consisted of 51 soldiers from the Ghana Armed Forces, 13 defense civilian staff and five civilians.

They underwent an 18-month intensive training in anatomy and physiology, mass casualty incidence and basic life support, and medico-legal related issues, among others, to acquire skills for efficient and immediate care for sick or injured people in emergencies.

They are expected to augment current staff at the 37 Military Hospital, medical reception stations, medical centres and international peace support operations.

Parade

At the passing out parade at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Ambulance Service, Prof. Ahmed Nuhu Zakariah, noted that the 70 who passed out would augment the current emergency staff of 145.

This, he stated, would increase the emergency medical technician staff strength to 215 of military emergency medical services team.

“The military is committed to ensuring that emergency care delivery is brought to the doorsteps of the military and civilians alike,” he said.

He explained that the collaboration between the National Ambulance Service and the Ghana Armed Forces was much needed because of the objective of affording each graduate the ability to administer immediate life-saving procedures, saying such collaboration had yielded positive results in the past years.

Collaboration

The Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, indicated that the Ghana Armed Forces Medical Service had over the years performed admirably during national emergencies and disasters.

He said with the training of the emergency technicians and the availability of appropriate equipment, there was assurance of expert handling and transport of casualties using internationally accepted standards that would allow early recovery, lower chances of mortality and in the long run a reduction in the health budget.

Mr Yakubu encouraged the graduates to continue learning and to constantly seek to optimise the use of technology to update their knowledge and skill set, and to stay up-to-date with emerging trends in the health care system.

“Today will not be the end of your professional training, but rather the beginning of a new chapter,” he said.

Awards

Isaac Edzie Okotah won both the Overall Best Student and Best in Academics, while Hannah Predaney received the Best Female Award.

Joseph Adu and Priscilla Boakye were also awarded with the Best in Practicals and Most Dedicated Student respectively.