Bolga: 6 students remanded for allegedly beating up friend over amorous relationship with one's boyfriend

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Oct - 06 - 2023 , 14:38

A Bolgatanga District Court has remanded six students into police custody for allegedly assaulting a friend.

The accused persons, [names withheld] aged 17, 18, 18, 18, 19, and 20, were charged on two counts of conspiracy to commit crime to wit assault and assault contrary to section 84 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Francis Tamanja told the court that the complainant, also a student and resident of Sawaba, a suburb of Bolgatanga, received a phone call from one of the accused persons on September 30, 2023, to the effect that one of them had accused her of having an amorous relationship with her boyfriend.

The complainant was asked to meet the accused persons at St Joseph Guest House in Bolgatanga to discuss the matter. When they met there, one of the accused persons said the place was not conducive for them to deliberate on the matter and requested that they converge at the Mobile Astro Turk Park also in Bolgatanga around 4:30pm same day to discuss the issue.

Not knowing that the one who called had already mobilised the other accused persons to be on standby, the complainant showed up at the Mobile Astro Turk Park and was attacked and subjected to severe beatings for allegedly having an affair with one of their boyfriends.

The Prosecutor said the accused persons recorded the scene and later shared it on social media. However, the complainant was rescued by some members of the Dangwoe community who sent her to the hospital to receive treatment.

The complainant later reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest and arraignment of the accused persons before the court.

Their pleas were not taken and were subsequently remanded into police custody by the court presided over by Sumaila Mbache Ahamudu.

Hearing of the case continues on Monday, October 9, 2023.

