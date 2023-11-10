3 judges, Henry Anthony Kwofie, Yaw Asare Darko, Richard Adjei-Frimpong nominated for Supreme Court bench

Daniel Kenu and Nana Konadu Agyeman Nov - 10 - 2023 , 11:51

Three justices of Appeal, Henry Anthony Kwofie, Yaw Asare Darko and Richard Adjei-Frimpong have been nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointment to fill vacancies created by the mandatory retirement of three former justices of Supreme Court.

The three nominated judges are all on the Court of Appeal bench. Parliament has therefore been informed to vet and approve their consideration for appointment to the Supreme Court bench.

The retirees are former Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Justice Nene Abayateye Ofoe Amegatcher and Justice Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse.

The nominations were contained in a letter sent to the Speaker of Parliament by the President.

The nominations per the letter is to fill the vacancies and to help the Supreme Court reach the full compliment of judges on the bench.

"On July 2023, the Judicial Council advised me in accordance with my duty under article 144(2) of the constitution and in consultation with the council of State submit the names of the nominees attached with their curriculum vitae seeking the approval of Parliament," the President's letter read on the floor of Parliament by the First Deputy Speaker on Friday morning [Nov 10] stated.