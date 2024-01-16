Don't politicise education system - E/R NAGRAT Chairman appeals to politicians

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Godwin Awoonor-Yevu, has called on politicians to stop playing politics with the country’s education system.

He said, for instance, the recent banter between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results was a clear indication that politicians were using education to score political points.

He indicated the NDC discrediting the results of the WASSCE and the NPP defending it was a sign of undermining the education system.

Activities

Mr Awoonor-Yevu made the statements during an interaction with the media after a health screening exercise and fun games organised to mark the association’s 25th anniversary held at Aburi in the Akuapem South Municipality of the region last Wednesday.

About 50 members of NAGRAT within the region were screened for prostate cancer and high blood pressure, among others.

A medical team from the General Family Hospital, Asamankese, conducted the screening exercise.

The members took turns to play games such as draft, table tennis, ludo, oware, chess and spoon race, among others.

The Eastern Region, which is the first to hold the event, will climax it on January 26 at the Yilo Krobo SHS at Somanya.

Mr Awoonor-Yevu said the climax of the anniversary would be used to acknowledge the contributions of the pioneers of the association.

He emphasised that the attainment of 25 years of the establishment of the association was a milestone worth celebrating taking into consideration the successes chalked up and the impact it had had on teachers across the country.

Highlighting the achievements of the association, Mr Awoonor-Yevu noted that the association for the past 25 years had improved the socio-economic conditions of its members.

He pointed out that the association had also ensured that members were fairly treated and that they enjoyed all the benefits of their conditions of service.

Expedite action

Mr Awoonor-Yevu, however, called on the government and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to expedite action on negotiations between NAGRAT and all teacher unions in the country to ensure harmony among the teacher unions.