Depression cases among JHS graduates in Obuasi high

A representative of the Psychiatry Unit of the Obuasi Government Hospital, Victor Nuamah, has revealed that depression cases among junior high school (JHS) leavers who cannot meet their academic aspirations are on the ascendancy.

He said the unit received not less than 10 cases of depression or anxiety-related disorders each year of JHS leavers who failed to get their preferred schools or courses. Describing the situation as worrying, he called for support from stakeholders towards "rescuing such troubled children”.

"This is where the churches and family can come in and support the children to overcome any form of anxiety-related disorders and depression.” "Children must understand that academic successes largely depend on individual's efforts and not the school or course area," he said.

Mr Nuamah was speaking at a programme organised by the Obuasi Area Pentecost Men's Ministry (PEMEM) and the Municipal Education Directorate to offer guidance and counselling seminar for final year JHS students to make demand-driven career choices to become relevant after school.

It was first to identify their talents and subject interest and then guide them how to navigate their way into the future. The Bidieso District pastor of the church, Vincent Ephraim Amegah, who represented the area head, Prophet David Kankam Beditor, said the seminar was to help bridge the gap between passion and profession, ensuring that the choices the schoolchildren made aligned with their deepest values and aspirations.

Seasoned professionals were on hand to sensitise the about 3,000 students from 60 schools in Obuasi to their career path and related courses.

Referencing the Bible, Pastor Amegah said: “Proverbs 22:6 teaches believers to train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” "The verse is saying the parent should train up a child in the way of wisdom to live in the fear of God.”

“The second part of this verse has challenged the faith of many a godly parent. Obviously, many children who have received good training have repudiated the way of wisdom later in life," he said.

He said the church was committed through its school outreach ministry to guide children to become prominent members of the society.

For his part, the Obuasi Municipal Director of Education, George Alfred Koomson, said the directorate had identified a gap in career choices and the capabilities of the children. That, he said, prompted the directorate to collaborate with PEMEM to sensitise the students to the need to make the right choices.

He said in the world of endless possibilities and opportunities, it was important for the students to navigate their career paths with clarity, purpose and intentionality.