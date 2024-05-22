CTVET tops education agencies for 3 years running

Severious Kale-Dery Education May - 22 - 2024 , 09:29

For three consecutive years, the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) has been adjudged the Overall Best agency under the Ministry of Education.

Advertisement

In 2020, the commission was ranked second best agency under the ministry, but in 2021, 2022 and 2023, the commission swept the topmost award among the 15 agencies. The indicators for consideration for the award include performance reporting, human resource management, financial management, client service, Ghana procurement system, management of staff among others.

Citation

“In recognition of your outstanding achievement as the best performed agency, in the implementation of your annual action plan in line with the 2023 performance agreement.”

“The Ministry is grateful for your commitment, dedication and contribution to the reform agenda,” an inscription on a memento presented to the Director-General of the CTVET, Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, said.

Importance of CTVET

Commenting on the award, Dr Asamoah said the award was a motivation for staff of the commission to do more because, “recognition is something that is very critical in the life of every employee.

“This award system has motivated the entire staff. It is a source of pride for all the staff of CTVET,” he told journalists in an interaction at the offices of the CTVET. Dr Asamoah explained that it was not the matter of getting to the top, but how to remain at the top, adding that it had been more of commitment, being consistent and disciplined in what we committed ourselves to do.

“As an organisation, whatever we have committed ourselves to do, we are consistent with it. We make sure that everybody in the team has a role to play,” he further explained.

He said the commission had a social contract with Ghanaians, “and we have to keep our side of the contract. TVET has a huge role to play in our economy.” Dr Asamoah said the commitment of staff to the people of Ghana was unwavering because they were highly motivated to do what they had been doing.

“If you have a motivated workforce, you have a motivated organisation and the people will become creative and innovative within the environment to help it achieve its targets,” he said.

Legacy

Asked of his legacy he hoped to leave behind, Dr Asamoah said TVET should never be played with or toiled with as a country. “I want to see TVET education become a household name because TVET has a critical role in every aspect of our lives,” he said

Dr Asamoah stressed the need for bold decisions and drastic change in the TVET centre, saying, “without that, we are going nowhere in our education system. He said he was looking forward to the day when 50 per cent of learners were moving into TVET education and the TVET institutions well-equipped, while training was done both at the training institutions and at the companies.

“With that, can you image how our economy would be and how many people will be having employment after school? “By the time they finish, they would have been employed because they are spending two days at the training institutions and the other days with the companies. You do not wait until vacation before you are given a paper for internship,” Dr Asamoah stated.