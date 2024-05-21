Featured

UniMAC appoints new Vice Chancellor

Emmanuel Bruce Education May - 21 - 2024 , 20:36

The Governing Council of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) has appointed Professor Eric Opoku Mensah as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the university, effective May 13, 2024.

Advertisement

This follows his tenure as Acting Vice-Chancellor since February 8, 2024, succeeding the retired Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo.

UniMAC is the first public university in Ghana established by an Act of Parliament (Act 1059), merging three specialized institutions: the erstwhile Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL), and National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI).

A release from the university stated that Prof. Opoku Mensah brings a visionary approach and high expertise in higher education management to his new role. His extensive background in academia and his leadership acumen position him uniquely to steer UniMAC into a new era of excellence.

The release added that he is driven by the vision to transform the university across various critical areas, including enhancing the overall student experience, expanding infrastructure to meet evolving needs, fostering a culture of cutting-edge research, and forging strategic international collaborations.

Commenting on his new appointment, Prof. Opoku Mensah said, "I am honoured to assume the role of Vice-Chancellor at UniMAC and committed to driving positive change and progress.

“The management I will lead will ensure that UniMAC remains at the forefront of training professionals in the media, arts, and communication disciplines by providing a dynamic and enriching environment for our students, faculty, and staff,” he said.

**About Prof. Opoku Mensah**

Prof. Opoku Mensah holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons.) Degree and a Master of Philosophy Degree in English Language from the University of Cape Coast. He completed a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Rhetoric Studies at the Centre for Film and Media Studies, University of Cape Town, South Africa, where he focused his doctoral research on the political communication of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

He has an interest in Dr. Nkrumah’s pan-African rhetorical enterprise, his rhetorical artifacts, their formations, and how they contributed to the creation of nationhood and citizenship in Ghana and Africa.

Prof. Opoku Mensah has participated in numerous international and local conferences and workshops on political rhetoric, communication studies, and higher education in Ghana, Africa, Europe, Asia, and North America. He also serves as a reviewer for several local and international journals in rhetoric and communication studies. Additionally, he serves as an External Assessor for the National Accreditation Board (NAB), now Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), and as an External Examiner for some public and private universities in Ghana.

He is a frequent visiting scholar at Uppsala University, Sweden, and has numerous peer-reviewed articles in both local and international journals. He has served in various administrative positions and on boards at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), erstwhile Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), and the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC).

Prof. Opoku Mensah has won several grants from the Swedish Council for Higher Education, Education International, Swedish National Bank, The Swedish Foundation for International Cooperation in Research and Higher Education (STINT), and Uppsala Forum for Democracy, Peace and Justice, among others.

At the national level, Prof. Opoku Mensah has served on the technical committee of the Ministry of Information's Media Capacity Enhancement Programme initiative since 2019. This national initiative has led to the training of over 100 journalists from all over Ghana.

Prof. Opoku Mensah is married with children. He enjoys political debates and has a love for Afro Beats.