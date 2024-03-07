Achimota 2000 Year Group cuts sod for 18-unit classroom block

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Education Mar - 07 - 2024 , 06:36

The 2000 Year Group of the Achimota School has cut the sod for the construction of an 18-unit classroom block for their alma mater.

The project, which is expected to be completed in a year, would augment the efforts by the school’s administration and the government in delivering quality education to students.

As it stands, the project is expected to cost about GH¢8 million and would be mostly funded by the 2000 Year Group also known as the Millennium Group.

In addition to classrooms, it would feature both male and female washrooms and a yard to serve as recreational space for students.

Legacy project

The president of the year group, Kamaldeen Mahdi, said the initiative formed part of the year group’s legacy project to the school.

He added that the initial plan was to provide the school with a dormitory named after the year group, however, after a thorough needs assessment in collaboration with the senior high school’s authorities, they decided that a classroom block would better serve the students.

“After 25 years of completion of Achimota school, there is something we call the legacy project where the year group comes back to give something to the school.

“We wanted to build a dormitory and name it after our year group but after various deliberations with the headmaster, we realised that the school was in need of a classroom block,” he explained.

The Chairman of the project, Michael Leslie Bartlett Vanderpuye, called on old students, corporate organisations and the general public to help the year group see the project through, adding; “you never know where your children will be.”

Significance

The Headmaster of the school, Ebenezer Graham Acquaah, in expressing his gratitude to the Millennium Year Group said the new classroom units would positively impact teaching and learning by increasing and relieving pressure on the existing infrastructure.

“The school’s population keeps increasing and the government is doing a lot to support but as we all know, the government cannot do it alone, there is a need for other stakeholders to help and that is why the 2000 year group came in with this as their legacy project to put up a structure.

“It’s going to help us increase intake.

For now, we are almost about 4,500 plus but because we run the transitional calendar, at each point, we have about 3,000 plus in the school,” Mr Acquaah said.

The Vice President of the Achimotan Association (OAA), Harold Esseku, encouraged the year group and the school heads to continue collaborating to make the project a success.