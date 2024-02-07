Stratcomm Africa gears up for a "Love, Grow, Sustain" February edition of Ghana Garden & Flower Show

GraphicOnline Life Feb - 07 - 2024 , 10:54

Strategic Communication Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa), initiators of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement, is set to host a special February edition of the innovative Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS).

The event is scheduled to take place from February 14-18, 2024, at the GHUD Park, Accra Mall, from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm each day. The theme for this special February edition is - Love, Grow, Sustain.

Recognising February as the month of love with Valentine's Day at its core, Stratcomm Africa is leveraging the season to reignite love and care for Mother Earth, drive climate action and support the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). The GGFS Love Edition highlights the importance of extending love to the environment and promoting environmental consciousness as a way of life. Providing loved ones with gifts of plants during this month of love is also a meaningful gesture of celebration.

Current experiences in Ghana of smog and poor air quality underline the importance of encouraging Ghanaians to express love for the earth on which we live by engaging in sustainable practices such as gardening, tree planting and, altogether, discovering the value of greening our environment.

"Stratcomm Africa will be 30 years in May this year and, for us, mobilising for the protection of Mother Earth is a good way to usher in our celebration. “We are happy to partner the Accra Mall and December in Ghana for this special February Edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show. 2024 also marks twelve (12) years of Stratcomm Africa using our communication expertise to promote the economic and environmental benefits of floriculture and horticulture” says Sharon Anim, Marketing Communications Manager at Stratcomm Africa. “Through this uniquely crafted show, we have been able to cultivate and grow in many the love of gardening and flower cultivation. It is time to spread this Love. We are encouraging everyone to Grow plants and flowers and cultivate habits to Sustain the environment.” Rev. Gifty Mainoo a member of the movement says.

The February Ghana Garden & Flower Show offers a unique Valentine's week experience. It is a great platform to showcase businesses in floriculture, horticulture and other related sectors. Visitors can find the perfect gift for their loved ones – a beautiful bouquet or a unique plant. Furthermore, the event fosters networking and the opportunity to meet other flower and plant enthusiasts, learn from gardening experts, enjoy good music, food, fun activities, and show a whole lot of love for the planet while making other connections of love.

The Ghana Garden and Flower Show, initiated by Stratcomm Africa in 2013, serves as the flagship activity of the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement. It aims to create awareness about the vast potential of Ghana's flora and fauna, emphasizing the environmental, commercial, aesthetic, and health benefits of floriculture and horticulture. The show has a vision of promoting a greener, cleaner, healthier, wealthier and more beautiful Ghana. Through effective communication, the initiative continues to influence behaviour change, fostering responsible stewardship of the environment.

Stratcomm Africa invites all Ghanaians to mark their calendars and be part of the special February 2024 edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show. Show some Love. Be part of this wonderful celebration of nature, love, and sustainability.