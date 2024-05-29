Featured

‘It weakens men’ - Political commentator calls for pornography ban

Graphic Online Life May - 29 - 2024 , 18:02

US conservative political commentator Candace Owens has reignited the debate over pornography with her recent comments condemning its use and abuse, which have gone viral on social media platform X.

Advertisement

Owens reiterated her stance that pornography is detrimental to men, posting on her X account: “Ban pornography. It is a psychological weapon intended to weaken our men.” This post has since garnered 8.9 million views and over 6,000 comments, sparking a heated discussion with both supporters and critics weighing in.

In a follow-up post, Owens addressed men who struggle with pornography, stating: “I also want to say to the men that struggle with pornography—you were the intended victims of it. Don’t feel ashamed talking about it. Knowing that it’s wrong is a great first step.”

She further elaborated her views, claiming, “Pornography was created as a tool of enslavement, not freedom. It was created by the most depraved among our human race to psychologically introduce homosexuality, paedophilia, and incest—religious sacraments to Satanists. BAN IT & stigmatize every person who defends or profits from it.”

Earlier this year, Owens announced her conversion to Catholicism, having previously identified as a Reformed Evangelical Protestant.



Owens’ religious beliefs heavily influence her political and social commentary, which she shares on Elon Musk’s version of Twitter, X.com, a platform that promotes free speech.

“Yes—pornography is a psychological, spiritual weapon meant to deprave the tastes of men and women. Every year the porn offered becomes more depraved. They introduce young-looking boys and girls, trannies, etc., while simultaneously teaching kids in government-run schools that it’s ‘healthy’ to watch porn,” she added.