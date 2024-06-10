Next article: ‘To be a man’: The weight society puts on men

WhatsApp shouldn’t interfere with Facebook

Edward Addo Jun - 10 - 2024

I have observed that Facebook's new policy requires users to link their accounts to WhatsApp.

Previously, logging into Facebook did not require such conditions, but now, users must have a WhatsApp number.

This has sparked worry among many users. The policy mandates users to agree to let Facebook and its subsidiaries collect personal data from WhatsApp, including phone numbers and locations.

Those who refuse to accept these terms will be barred from using the app. Despite WhatsApp's assurance that it won't share message content and promotes itself as a privacy-focused service, the new policy causes inconvenience, especially due to unexpected foreign calls received, leaving users puzzled about how callers obtained their numbers.

Often, these calls come from non-native English speakers, creating a disconcerting experience. Moreover, many users don't have or use WhatsApp on their phones, making this policy requirement unjustifiable when logging into Facebook.

I urge WhatsApp authorities to reconsider and scrap this policy and relieve users of this discomfort.

Edward Addo,

Accra.