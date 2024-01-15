Zambia to receive first batch of cholera vaccines amid outbreak

BBC International News Jan - 15 - 2024 , 09:01

Zambia is set to receive 1.6 million doses of cholera vaccines on Monday as the country suffers one of its worst outbreaks.

More than 350 deaths and 9,000 infections have been recorded since the outbreak started October last year.

The vaccines have been secured by Zambia's government in collaboration with the World Health Organization and UN's children agency, Unicef.

The vaccines will be officially received by the health ministry after arriving to the country late on Sunday.

"After this the ministry will finalise the preparatory processes to begin community vaccinations in selected hotspots in Lusaka province," the health ministry said on Sunday, citing Lusaka as the worst-hit province.

The outbreak has so far spread to nine out of Zambia's 10 provinces.

The vaccinations will target "people aged one year and above", the ministry added.

Zambia has undertaken several measures to curb the ongoing outbreak, including delaying school reopening and limiting attendance at cholera victims' funerals to five people.

The country's biggest sports stadium, the National Heroes Stadium, has been repurposed to treat cholera patients.

The government has also urged Zambians in towns to relocate to villages.