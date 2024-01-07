Man jumps bench and attacks judge in courtroom in USA (VIDEO)

A new arrest report has unveiled the backstory of the viral judge attack in the United States of America (USA) and the aftermath of the incident.

A Las Vegas judge was attacked during a sentencing hearing on Wednesday - and the incident was captured on video.

Deobra Redden swore at Judge Mary Kay Holthus as she handed down the sentence, then jumped over the bench and lunged at her.

Redden was scheduled to be sentenced for a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm. Before the attack, a prosecutor said Redden had a history of violent crimes and asked for a prison term. Past charges include home invasion, domestic violence and battery on a protected person.

Video below shows Deobra Redden attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus during a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. (Video via Clark County District Court)

Speaking on his own behalf, Redden said he was "in a better place in my mind," had a better support system and had a new job.

"I feel like I shouldn't be sent to prison, but if it's appropriate for you, then you gotta do what you gotta do," he said.

Redden's attorney also argued for a suspended sentence, citing previous completions of probation programs, his mental health history and his background.

"I appreciate that, but I think it's time that he get a taste of something else," Holthus responded. "Because I just can't with that history."

That's when Redden swore at Holthus, jumped over the bench and leaped onto the judge, leading to a melee as he attacked her. A man next to Holthus and a court marshal both tried to hold Redden back and subdue him.

"Hey, get off her. Get off her. Don't do this!" someone yells.

Several people eventually started to hit Redden to get him to stop, though much of the response took place off-camera. Holthus can be heard yelling out during the attack, as well.

"Is she okay?" another person asks.

Someone activated an alarm and Redden could be heard yelling as people checked on Holthus. One of the court marshals can be seen holding a cloth or tissue to his head, as well.

Holthus was eventually able to stand after a few minutes, and officers escorted her out of the courtroom before ordering all other defendants out.

A marshal was taken to a hospital for examination, as well as Holthus. Both are expected to be okay.

Police later said a criminal investigation is currently being conducted.

Court records show 13 new counts were filed against Redden in response to the attack, including six felonies. He is scheduled to return to court Thursday morning for a hearing on the new charges.

Court Information Officer Mary Ann Price provided the following statement:

"Deobra Redden was present for a sentencing hearing this morning, with regard to the charge of attempt battery with substantial bodily harm. During the hearing, Mr. Redden attacked Judge Mary Kay Holthus. Judge Holthus experienced some injuries and her condition is being monitored.

The marshal sustained injuries and has been transported to the hospital. Our understanding is that he is in stable condition. We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant. The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public and our employees."

New arrest reports unveil the backstory of the viral judge attack, aftermath of incident

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is releasing more information on what led a man to a local courtroom where he later attacked a judge before hearing his sentence.

Deobra Redden was set to be sentenced during a court hearing on Wednesday, January 3 when he attacked Judge Mary Kay Holthus and multiple court marshals. The incident was caught on courtroom surveillance video and has since gone viral.

On Friday, officials released the arrest report, along with the mugshot from the incident which initially landed him in the courtroom, where he was facing assault charges.

Officers were dispatched to a residence located near Lake Mead Blvd and MLK Blvd on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, following reports of a man swinging a baseball bat at his brother-in-law.

Police got to the area and made contact with an unidentified man and the alleged suspect, identified as Redden.

The man told investigators that he was initially calling 911 to report his stolen vehicle when Redden began swinging a baseball bat at him thinking he was calling the police on him.

Redden reportedly threatened the man by saying things like "I am going to knock your a** out" and "I will bust your kneecaps" while repeatedly swinging the bat at him before police arrived.

A description of the man's injuries was not disclosed in the report.

According to an arrest report, authorities read Redden his Miranda Rights during an interview with police to which he replied, "Oh my lord, help me, Jesus."

No further questions were asked due to his response.

Redden was set to be sentenced in the case on Wednesday before he attacked the judge in court. Officials say he will now be sentenced for the April assault case on Monday, January 8.

A second arrest report revealed that he punched Judge Holthus in the head and pulled out part of her hair. A marshal also needed 25 stitches after suffering a forehead injury as well as a dislocated shoulder.

The report goes on to further detail various interviews with witnesses who were inside the courtroom at the time of the incident. Many of them mentioned how Redden was yelling many obscenities towards the judge as he struck her multiple times.

Later in the report, two officers describe how they heard Redden uttering that he had a bad day and tried to kill the judge today. The officers noted that they had not asked him any questions before hearing those statements.

In an interview with Judge Holthus, she described him as "big, strong, and angry" after he knocked her over her chair and struck her one time in the head with a hard, unknown object.

He will face additional charges for the attack on Judge Holthus, which include battery by prisoner, probationer, or parolee and battery on a protected person, among other charges.

credit: New3 (US)