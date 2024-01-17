King Charles to be treated for benign prostate condition

BBC International News Jan - 17 - 2024 , 16:10

King Charles III is set to attend hospital next week for treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace said the King's condition is benign but he will undergo a "corrective procedure".

The 75 year old's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation, the palace said.

The announcement comes shortly after it was revealed the Princess of Wales is in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery.

"In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate," the statement said.

Benign prostate enlargement is common in men over 50 and is not usually a serious condition, according to the NHS website.

The condition does not mean the patient has an increased risk of developing prostate cancer.

The announcement from Buckingham Palace is the second significant piece of health news about senior royals to emerge on Wednesday.

The Princess of Wales will spend up to two weeks in hospital recovering from abdominal surgery on Tuesday.

Her procedure was planned and successful, Kensington Palace said.

Further details about her condition were not disclosed, but it is understood not to be cancer-related.