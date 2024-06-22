Featured

Atrocious story of abandoned sick woman: How low can our social instinct sink?

Vicky Wireko Jun - 22 - 2024

When a friend abroad sent me the social media link to the story of a sick woman, whose legs were cast in Plaster of Paris (POP), and dumped in a bush in a wheelchair, my response was immediate dismissal telling her the story was far fetched in a society like ours, particularly, when the dumping was reportedly done by an ambulance.

I followed it up with a phone call and told her the act was uncharacteristic of us, moreover by a national ambulance. I started recounting some of our social values as a people, touting the overused descriptive accolade ‒ hospitable.

The following day, the media ‒ radio, television, print and social media were all awash with headlines alluding to the sad and unfortunate happening. My friend's earlier story was thus confirmed.

To date, there have been different versions of the story. What perhaps is intriguing is the version of the embattled Medical Director of the Trauma and Accident Centre in Winneba, where the story is said to have originated, versus another version put across by several news reports.

Morality

Nonetheless, whether the woman was knocked down by a hit-and-run vehicle and rushed to the Centre for treatment or whether she was one of the injured persons in an accident, the moral of the story, which stands so tall, is what is critical.

The morality, therefore, is how a healthcare centre could dump a helpless injured sick person in a bush near Ojobi in the Central Region for days at the mercy of the weather in these days of unpredicted rains.

Unfortunately, the woman died in the bush by the time she was discovered. How callous could those who dumped her at that spot be?

The fact asserted by all the various versions of the story is that the woman was admitted to the hospital with leg injuries and in a confused state of mind. However, the story alleges that she was able to tell the hospital staff that she hailed from Ojobi.