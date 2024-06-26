Featured

Women’s economic empowerment in Ghana: Unlocking potential for national growth

Samuel Nti Odro Opinion Jun - 26 - 2024 , 09:57

Women’s economic empowerment is a critical driver of sustainable development and social progress in Ghana.

As women increasingly participate in the economy, their contributions can significantly boost national growth, reduce poverty, and promote gender equality.

This article explores the current state of women’s economic empowerment in Ghana, highlights the challenges they face, and examines initiatives that are fostering female entrepreneurship and economic participation.

Ghanaian women play a vital role in various sectors of the economy, particularly in agriculture, trade, and services.

Despite their substantial contributions, women often encounter systemic barriers that limit their economic potential.

These barriers include limited access to education and training, inadequate financial resources, and socio-cultural norms that restrict their participation in higher-income activities and leadership roles.

Key challenges facing women in Ghana

Educational Disparities:

Although progress has been made in closing the gender gap in primary education, disparities persist at higher levels of education.

Women are underrepresented in fields such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), which are critical for high-paying jobs and entrepreneurial success.

Financial inclusion:

Access to finance is a major hurdle for women entrepreneurs. Many women lack collateral to secure loans, and financial institutions often have stringent requirements that disproportionately disadvantage women.

As a result, women entrepreneurs rely heavily on informal savings and loans, which limits their ability to scale their businesses.

Socio-Cultural Barriers:

Deep-rooted cultural norms and gender stereotypes often confine women to traditional roles, limiting their economic opportunities.

These norms can discourage women from pursuing careers or entrepreneurial ventures that are perceived as male-dominated.

Initiatives promoting women’s economic empowerment

Several initiatives in Ghana are aimed at empowering women economically and addressing the barriers they face.

These efforts involve government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and the private sector.

Educational Programmes and vocational Training:

Programmes that provide scholarships, mentorship, and vocational training specifically for women are helping to bridge the educational gap.

Initiatives like the Girls Education Initiative of Ghana (GEIG) focus on supporting girls and young women to pursue higher education and careers in STEM fields.

Access to Finance and Microcredit:

Organisations such as the Women’s World Banking Ghana (WWBG) and the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) provide microcredit and financial services tailored to women entrepreneurs. These services include lower interest rates, flexible repayment terms, and financial literacy training.

Public Awareness Campaigns:

Campaigns aimed at changing socio-cultural attitudes towards women’s roles in the economy are essential. Programs that highlight successful female entrepreneurs and promote positive role models can help shift perceptions and encourage more women to pursue economic opportunities.

Success Stories and Impact

The impact of these initiatives is evident in the growing number of successful female entrepreneurs and professionals in Ghana. Women like Esther Ocloo, the founder of Nkulenu Industries, have paved the way for future generations.

Empowering women economically has far-reaching benefits. Studies have shown that when women earn an income, they reinvest a significant portion in their families and communities, leading to improved health, education, and economic outcomes. Moreover, gender diversity in the workforce and leadership positions enhances creativity, innovation, and overall business performance.

Conclusion

Women’s economic empowerment is not just a social imperative but an economic necessity for Ghana.

By removing barriers and creating an enabling environment for women to thrive, Ghana can harness the full potential of its female population, driving economic growth and fostering inclusive development.

As more women gain access to education, financial resources, and entrepreneurial opportunities, the ripple effects will be felt across society, paving the way for a more equitable and prosperous future.

The writer, Samuel Nti Odro is a student of UNIMAC-IJ, Faculty o Journalism

Email: [email protected]