Previous article: Man enough! Fatherhood as a sacred responsibility every man is armed for

Celebrating the power of friendship: Bond, enriching lives

Ruth Ahenkan Opinion Jul - 01 - 2024 , 09:57

As we mark International Day of Friendship on July 30, let us reflect on the significance of this special bond in our lives. Friendship is a universal language that transcends cultures, ages and backgrounds.

Advertisement

In Ghana, where community and social relationships are deeply valued, friendship plays an integral role in shaping our experiences and well-being. Friendships are the foundation of a supportive network, providing emotional sustenance, trust and belonging.

In Ghanaian culture, friends are often considered an extension of family, offering a sense of security and comfort. From sharing laughter and memories to supporting each other through life’s challenges, friends are a vital part of our journey.

In our fast-paced, increasingly digital world, nurturing friendships is more crucial than ever. Friends help us navigate life’s ups and downs, providing a listening ear, advice and encouragement. They help us grow, learn and evolve, fostering personal development and self-improvement.

In Ghana, friendships have played a significant role in shaping our history and culture. From the bonds formed during traditional festivals such as Akwasidae and Homowo to the camaraderie forged in schools and communities, friendships have been a source of strength and unity.

As we celebrate International Day of Friendship, let us cherish and appreciate the friends who enrich our lives. Let us prioritise nurturing and investing in these relationships, recognising the profound impact they have on our mental health, happiness and overall well-being.

In the words of a Ghanaian proverb, “When you have a good friend, you have a good life.” Let us embrace the power of friendship and continue to cultivate meaningful connections that bring joy, support and love into our lives.

Happy International Day of Friendship. May our friendships continue to flourish and inspire us to build a more compassionate and harmonious society.

Ruth Ahenkan,

University of Media, Arts and Communication-Institute of Journalism (UniMAC-IJ).