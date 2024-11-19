Next article: Warning from Ghanaian-Canadian: Move to Canada immediately

Mabel Delassie Awuku writes on how Ghanaians appear to be validating Mahama’s administration same as the American narrative surrounding Trump

Mabel Delassie Awuku Opinion Nov - 19 - 2024 , 11:35

In the political landscape of democratic nations, the emotions surrounding elections can be as intense as the stakes involved.

In the United States, former president Donald Trump has been both a polarising figure and a source of intense scrutiny, vilified by many Americans for his policies and behavior, especially during his presidency and after the elections.

Conversely, Ghana is approaching a critical moment in its electoral cycle as it seeks to decide on whether to reinstate former President John Mahama or not.

The public discourse in both countries offers a fascinating juxtaposition in the arenas of political sentiment, public trust, and the complexities of governance.

Donald Trump’s ascent to the presidency marked a departure from traditional political norms in America.

His brash demeanor, controversial statements, and unconventional policies garnered both fervent support and fierce opposition.

Once in office, Trump's approach to governance often sparked outrage among many Americans.

Actions such as the handling of immigration, the response to racial tensions, and the management of the COVID-19 pandemic were met with significant backlash.

Trump's rhetoric frequently included personal attacks on political opponents, reporters, and public figures, contributing to a toxic political climate.

These actions culminated into various political crises, including the Capitol riots in January 2021, which further solidified public discontent.

His vilification extended beyond political disagreements; it became personal for many, as he was seen as embodying the worst traits of leadership and governance.

Media outlets, activists, and public figures often framed him as a divisive force in American society, leading to a national conversation about the very nature of democracy and the responsibilities of leaders.

Revisiting John Mahama's Presidency on the other side of the Atlantic, Ghana is in a different phase of political discourse as it looks ahead to an election where John Mahama, a former president, is being considered for a return to office.

Mahama, who served from 2012 to 2017, is often evaluated based on both his achievements and failures during his tenure.

After a narrow defeat to current President Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2016 elections, Mahama became a symbol of hope for many Ghanaians who yearn for continuity in his vision and policy.

The evaluation of Mahama’s presidency highlights key issues such as developmental projects, economic policies, and social welfare programmes.

Supporters laud his initiatives like the installation of street lights, the expansion of infrastructure, and educational reforms.

Conversely, detractors point to economic challenges and corruption allegations during his tenure.

As Ghana moves toward the polls, many Ghanaians appear to be validating Mahama’s administration, yearning for the stability and growth they associate with his governance, showcasing an interesting contrast to the American narrative surrounding Trump.

In both countries, public sentiment is a powerful driver of electoral outcomes. In the U.S., the overwhelming vilification of Trump signifies widespread dissatisfaction and fear of regression in democratic norms.

This vilification has transformed into a rallying cry for many citizens advocating for accountability and change.

In Ghana, Mahama finds himself amidst a more favorable evaluation as as indicated by CDD’s polls outcomes as voters reflect on his record against the backdrop of current economic hardships, including inflation and unemployment.

The contrast in perceptions raises questions about how leaders can navigate their legacies while facing evolving public sentiment.

Ghanaians seem to be weighing their present challenges against the hope for a return to Mahama’s leadership, an indication that citizens are looking for a leader who embodies their aspirations and addresses their daily realities.

As the electoral landscapes in both America and Ghana unfold, the roles of leadership, accountability, and public perception remain paramount.

For Trump, the path forward may still entail navigating the backlash while reassembling a political base that remains divided.

Conversely, Mahama’s potential return hinges on his ability to reconnect with the electorate by addressing past failures and presenting a clear vision for the future.

In conclusion, the contrasting narratives of vilification in the United States and validation in Ghana reflect broader themes about leadership accountability, public trust, and diverse political landscapes.

As Americans process their experiences under Trump's presidency, Ghanaians grapple with their aspirations for stability and growth through Mahama.

Both contexts offer valuable lessons in the importance of responsive governance and the need for leaders to resonate with the values and concerns of their respective citizens.

In this globalised world, understanding these intricate political dynamics strengthens our grasp of democracy in all its forms, highlighting shared challenges and opportunities