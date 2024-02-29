(VIDEO): Here comes Black Sherif at Paris Fashion Week

Ghana’s music sensation, Black Sherif is surely making good waves in the fashion world.

Earlier this month, he made news for being on the runway of London Fashion Week and he is at it again for walking for IB Kamara’s Off-White™ designs at the ongoing 2024 Paris Fashion Week alongside top international models. (Related article: Black Sherif shines at London Fashion Week (Video))

The reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, has been making some good impression with his fashion sense.

Naomi Campbell, Anok Yai & Adut Akech Bior are some global models who walked for IB Kamara’s Off-White™ Debut Collection last year.

Having Black Sherif walk for such a huge brand draws spotlight on his growing fashion style alongside his music.

Watch video below: