Mahama, GHAMRO support KK Kabobo amid health struggles

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Feb - 29 - 2024 , 13:05

Former President John Dramani Mahama has made a donation to support the medical bills of veteran Highlife musician, KK Kabobo who is battling a liver condition.

Barima Kaakyire Agyemang disclosed the good gesture on Facebook following the widespread news of the failing health condition of the musician who has certainly paid his dues in the industry.

Barima mentioned that the former President donated GHC5,000 to support KK Kabobo’s medical bills.

Apart from him, the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), also donated money to support the veteran’s treatment. This information was also made known by KK Kabobo in a recent interview with Joy FM.

The news of the deteriorating health condition of veteran Ghanaian musician has become a matter of concern since pictures and videos of him started circulating on social media on Monday. (Related article: (VIDEO)Veteran musician KK Kabobo battling liver disease, calls for public help).

Barima Kaakyire Agyemang shared videos and picture of the musician, who is battling a liver condition when he visited him.

In the video, the musician looked pale and emaciated, with difficulty in speech anytime he tried talking.

At the moment, appeal for funds is being raised to aid KK Kabobo’s medical treatment and former President Mahama and GHAMRO are part of the many individuals and groups who have responded to the call.

However, the musician is still seeking more assistance since his medical bills are expensive.

On his part, Barima provided the musician’s MOMO account urging Ghanaians to keep supporting him.