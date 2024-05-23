Next article: Beyoncé sued by New Orleans group over “Break My Soul” sample

Previous article: Talent alone is not enough

Featured

Pat Thomas, Kelvyn Boy for Rock City Hotel’s Highlife Party on June 1

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 23 - 2024 , 20:33

Highlife music enthusiasts are in for a good treat as legendary musician Pat Thomas headlines the Highlife Party at Rock City Hotel’s Underground Night Club on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Advertisement

The event, which kicks off at 9:00pm promises to be an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

Pat Thomas, a household name in the industry will bring his iconic sounds to the stage and offer attendees a night of pure Ghanaian Highlife music.

Adding to the excitement will be Down Flat hit-maker, Kelvyn Boy who will serve some Afrobeat sounds to the delight of revelers.

Speaking with Graphic Showbiz, Sales and Events Manager for Rock City Hotel, Solomon Affum, said the event is part of the hotel's larger commitments to promoting Ghanaian music to a broader audience.

“We have clients from outside Ghana who come to our facility regularly, and as a significant part of the tourism industry, it is our duty to provide them with something distinctly Ghanaian to enjoy and the Highlife Party, featuring Pat Thomas and Kelvyn Boy, will deliver just that to both our local and international patrons.

“It will be more than just a concert but a celebration of Ghanaian culture and a showcase of the country's rich music heritage.

“Ghana music is Highlife and the Highlife Party at Rock City Hotel’s Underground Night Club will be a night of rhythm, dance and cultural pride, bringing together music lovers from all walks of life to celebrate the vibrant sounds of Ghanaian Highlife,” he said.

Nestled in the Kwahu-Nkwatia mountains in Eastern Region of Ghana, Rock City is a luxury haven with over 600 meticulously designed rooms, offering thrilling adventures like paragliding and canopy walkways.

With a capacity of over 2000, Mr Affum said the nightclub also boasts of being the biggest in Africa and the upcoming Highlife Party will be a good means to treat party goers with loud fun.