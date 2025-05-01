Featured

Eddie SAnte out with Afɔre

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 01 - 2025 , 17:11 2 minutes read

Overwhelmed by God's goodness and mercy, gospel singer Eddie SAnte found himself compelled to share his testimony through music.

Inspired by a dream, he recorded the lyrics of his new song, Afɔre, on his phone.

During a visit to his nephew's studio in Accra, Eddie decided to bring his vision to life, laying down the track that would become his latest release.

Eddie SAnte describes the moment as "divine orchestration," where God's plan and timing perfectly aligned.

This divine alignment led to the release of Afɔre, featuring Vivi Adjei, on Good Friday, April 18.

The song conveys Jesus' sacrifice and the call for Christians to reciprocate by offering themselves to God.

In Afɔre, Eddie and Vivi Adjei beautifully interpret the theme of sacrifice. Eddie offers himself as a vessel, while Vivi dedicates her voice as her sacrifice, each interpreting the theme of sacrifice in their own way.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Eddie SAnte explained that every song has a spirit, and Afɔre aims to capture the spirit of Jesus Christ's sacrifice during Easter celebrations.

“The song highlights the themes of sacrifice, worship and redemption, showing Jesus' journey from Heaven to Earth, his death on the cross and his resurrection and the need to also sacrifice ourselves to make it worthy,” he said.

The release of Af)re brings immense relief and satisfaction to Eddie SAnte, reviving his music calling after nearly two decades.

As a former member of the group, Ministers from Yahweh (MFY), which debuted with an album God's Love in 2007, Eddie returns to music with renewed passion.

The MFY group, consisting of three ladies and two male members, disbanded as individuals pursued personal and professional endeavours, but Afɔre marks Eddie's triumphant comeback.

“It has been 18 years but I’m excited that I got to do this. It was more a burden and I’m happy that when it was time, God made the process smooth for Afɔre to be birthed,” he stated.

Watch video below: