Next article: I’m ready to serve in the next NDC government because I’m of age– says Rex Omar

American rapper Meek Mill expresses desire to become Ghanaian citizen

Graphic Online Showbiz News Mar - 05 - 2024 , 09:55

In a surprising turn of events, American rapper Meek Mill has publicly announced his intention to obtain Ghanaian citizenship.

The news broke when the artist took to his X account on March 4, 2024, to share his dream of swapping nationalities, with Ghana being his preferred destination.

Reasons Behind the Decision Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, cited the systemic challenges faced by black individuals in America as the driving force behind his desire for a fresh start.

Growing up in the United States, he witnessed a consistent trend of the system tearing down black men, leaving them vulnerable and marginalized. His tweet succinctly captured this sentiment: “I wanna get citizenship in Ghana!!! America made to tear black men down if you don’t follow orders!”

Social Media Buzz

The rapper’s announcement sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

Ghanaians, both in the country and abroad, engaged in lively discussions about the implications of Meek Mill’s decision. Some applauded his choice, recognizing Ghana’s rich cultural heritage, warm hospitality, and historical ties to the African diaspora. Others, however, raised valid concerns, including the recent passage of an anti-LGBTQ bill by the Ghanaian Parliament.

They pointed out that certain practices acceptable in the U.S. might not align with Ghanaian norms.