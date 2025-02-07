Featured

Universal Motors launches Grace Mobility Ghana; revolutionising transportation with electric vehicles

Kwame Larweh Business News Feb - 07 - 2025 , 12:49

Universal Motors Limited, a leading automobile company in Ghana, has launched Grace Mobility Ghana, a pioneering initiative aimed at transforming the country's transportation sector with electric vehicles and sustainable mobility solutions.

The company has partnered with Grace Mobility International to offer a diverse range of electric vehicles, including the Game Boy, Bingo, EQ100, Yep, and the Hongqi saloon car and SUV which it out doored last Thursday evening at a grandiose event at the company’s office at North Industrial Area in Accra.

Additionally, the company will offer commercial vehicles, scooters, and tricycles under its Jimpang brand to make mobility affordable to Ghanaians.

The launch was attended by dignitaries, government officials, business leaders, and stakeholders in the automotive industry.

In his keynote address, Mr. Subhi Accad, CEO and Managing Director of Universal Motors Limited, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability. "Today, we embark on a journey that represents not only innovation but also a bold step toward a more sustainable future for Ghana and the African continent," he said.

Mr Accad highlighted the company's legacy, which dates back to 1941, and its evolution over the years.

He noted that the launch of Grace Mobility Ghana marks a significant milestone in the company's history, as it seeks to revolutionize the transportation sector with electric vehicles and sustainable mobility solutions.

Benefits of electric vehicles

He emphasized the benefits of electric vehicles, including their environmental benefits, health benefits, lower maintenance costs, and significant savings on charging compared to the rising cost of fuel.

He called on the government to support the adoption of electric vehicles by introducing lower interest rates, providing tax and duty exemptions, and collaborating with the private sector to expand the electric vehicle charging network.

Grace Mobility Ghana is expected to have a significant impact on Ghana's transportation sector, as the company seeks to promote sustainable mobility solutions and reduce the country's carbon footprint.

Political stability and progressive vision

The CEO of Grace Mobility International, Omar Shallah, noted that the company's decision to establish its presence in Ghana was driven by the country's political stability, progressive vision, and commitment to sustainable development.

"Ghana's dynamic economy and forward-thinking leadership make it the ideal gateway to expand e-mobility across the continent,"Mr Shallah emphasized.

He said his outfit aims to introduce advanced, sustainable, and efficient transportation solutions to the Ghanaian market adding that the company's expertise spans a comprehensive automotive ecosystem, including car dealerships, manufacturing and distribution of spare parts, and wholesale vehicle trading.

“In partnership with the Accad family, a renowned name in Ghana's automotive industry, Grace Mobility Ghana seeks to build an inclusive and sustainable mobility ecosystem;we are committed to strengthening local manufacturing, gradually reducing import dependency, creating jobs, and transferring valuable knowledge to the local workforce," Mr Shallah stated.

He expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders, saying, celebrating the milestone that drives the Ghana auto industry forward.

Government commitment

Mr Nathaniel Amonoo Wilson, director of Human Resource Management and Development at the Ministry of Transport, speaking on behalf of Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, emphasized the government's dedication to implementing this initiative.

He reaffirmed its commitment to promoting electric vehicles as part of its green jobs initiative

According to Mr Wilson, electric vehicles align perfectly with the government's 'Resetting Ghana Agenda', which aims to leverage green technologies for commercial and residential use. This includes promoting electric vehicles and clean energy to reduce Ghana's carbon footprint.

He said the government plans to engage the private sector and partner with Grace Mobility Ghana to make electric cars a reality in Ghana. He praised Grace Mobility Ghana for setting the pace and tone for electric vehicles in the country.

According to him this development is in line with Ghana's National Electric Vehicle Policy, launched in 2023, which aims to create an enabling environment for the adoption of electric vehicles.

The policy outlines a comprehensive roadmap for encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles at both individual and fleet levels.

He added that the government's commitment to promoting electric vehicles is expected to have a significant impact on Ghana's transportation sector, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable development.