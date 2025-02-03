Springboard Road Show Foundation, GHABA partner to elevate beauty professionals

In a move to bolster Ghana’s beauty industry, the Ghana Grows Programmes, a flagship initiative of the Springboard Road Show Foundation has forged a landmark alliance with the Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association (GHABA).

The partnership aims to deliver tailored skills training, entrepreneurial guidance, and career growth resources to thousands of hairdressers and beauticians nationwide.

It falls under the umbrella of the Ghana Grows Programmes, a joint venture between the Mastercard Foundation and Springboard Road Show Foundation designed to empower youth with a focus on women and individuals with disabilities by fostering sustainable livelihoods in vocational fields such as beauty and hairstyling.

Under the agreement, GHABA members will receive access to advanced technical workshops and mentorship networks; financial literacy programmes and digital marketing training, and mental health support and personal development tools.

At the signing event, the Executive Director for Springboard Road Show Foundation, Comfort Ocran, said through the Ghana Grows Programme, her outfit is committed to empowering young people with not just technical expertise but also business and entrepreneurial skills.

She explained that the partnership with GHABA is an opportunity to extend the impact in the vocational sector and ensure that hairdressers and beauticians have the necessary tools to succeed in today’s evolving market.

The National President for GHABA, Tina Offei Yirenkyi, hailed the initiative as a “game-changer” for the sector.

“This partnership unlocks new horizons for our members. We are excited to partner with Ghana Grows to help our members enhance their craft and expand their opportunities. This initiative will be transformational for many in our industry,” she added.

Since its launch, the Ghana Grows Programme has prioritized equipping young Ghanaians with adaptable skills for evolving markets. By expanding its reach into beauty and hairstyling, the initiative reinforces its commitment to driving economic resilience and inclusive growth.